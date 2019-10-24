Thinking big

The offense will be out to produce them with more regularity, beginning Monday night against Miami.

"I think we're close," Fichtner continued. "They've come, they just haven't come consistently enough. I don't know that it's by design, you just gotta take advantage of the opportunity when it presents itself. I think we have guys who can make plays.

"I'm always hunting ways to get the ball in JuJu's hands (wide receiver Smith-Schuster). You see young No. 18 (wide receiver Diontae Johnson) coming on. (Wide receiver) James (Washington) is coming back to us this week, it's exciting. I look forward to that."

Quarterback Mason Rudolph perceives more big plays as imminent.

"You gotta have balance," he said. "Any offense, there's going to be days where there's chances, opportunities to push the ball down the field. And then there's opportunities where you have to really take what the defense gives you.

"That's been a point of emphasis for us. We have a lot of guys that can go deep and can make those plays for us. They've made those plays for us in practice the last couple weeks and we feel really comfortable about where we are moving forward in that area. You're going to see a lot more explosion and guys stretching the field."

The Steelers rushed for a season-high 124 yards in their most recent outing, a 24-17 victory over the Chargers on Oct. 13 in Los Angeles.

It was the first time they had surpassed 100 yards on the ground this season.

Tight end Vance McDonald is among those who considers establishing the running game essential to opening up the down-the-field passing game.

"Honestly, it starts with the run game," he said. "Against the Chargers we ran the ball well and it had been a while since we had done that, and that just puts everything together.