Things are changing at the Combine

A new look: All football eyes are on the NFL Scouting Combine this week, and the NFL is making it even easier for fans to tune in as on-field drills have all been moved to primetime television.

NFL Network is airing four days of drills, beginning on Thursday night when tight ends, receivers and quarterbacks take center stage, with programming airing from 4-11 p.m.

It's a change from how the Combine ran things in the past and it's going to be an adjustment for those who are in Indianapolis to evaluate the players, as they are the ones who have grown accustomed to how the schedule ran in the past.

"Everything that is happening is new for all of us," said General Manager Kevin Colbert. "Everyone has to adjust. It is a bigger event. As you can see, it is growing at an unusual pace. We understand that and we acknowledge that. But we also acknowledge that football is the most important thing we have to get done here. There's a ton of medical business, football business, character business that we have to tend to while (the Combine) grows. We understand that it can grow, but we understand that there will be changes that we have to be able to work through and make it the best Combine we can."

For the players, there isn't a lot of adjustment because it's their first go-around. Colbert thinks it could work in their advantage in some ways to have the drills later in the day, but only time will tell.