The wait is over, but the smiles have just begun

Hall of Fame selectors held their annual vote on Jan. 19 virtually, well ahead of when they normally would have done it, which has historically been in person the day before the Super Bowl. And with the votes in, Baker and company started to make their visits to deliver the news, and the newest class of Hall of Famers were sworn to secrecy, something that wasn't easy.

"Keeping track of lies, what lie did I tell this person," said Faneca of trying to keep it a secret. "When I tell somebody something, if they are smart maybe they can figure something out, but I don't know if they are going to go that route. A lot of tiptoeing."

Faneca even kept it a secret from his aunt and uncle, Marianne and Mike Crochet, who live in Tampa and he and Julie went to visit to watch the NFL Honors show with. Faneca didn't come clean with them until just a short time before the announcement.

"I hadn't told them yet," said Faneca. "I was going to tell them right before it was announced. Julie was like, let's do it now. I was making a little toast and thanking them for having me. I said no matter what happens later it doesn't matter because I am already in. Everybody did a double take and then started jumping up and down. It was fun to share it with some family. It was a great night."

There was one person he did give a little heads up to, but that wasn't until Friday, the night before the announcement. He called Steelers President Art Rooney II.

"It was a nice moment," said Rooney. "It was kind of cool to hear it directly from him as opposed to somebody else giving me that news. It's the first time it ever happened to be honest with you."

Even though he has known for a few weeks, it's still something that is surreal for Faneca.

"My brother-in-law put it best, it's immortality," said Faneca. "It's strange to even throw it out there, say it. Immortality. Like David says, that bust will be there for 40,000 years. My grandkids, grandkids, grandkids are going to go see that and be able to go check that out. It's unfathomable. I can't imagine it, but it's going to happen. It's an awesome feat. It's still hard to wrap your hands around it."

Just the fact that his kids will be able to see if and enjoy it is special to Faneca. Every year he has been a Hall of Fame finalist, until this year because of the pandemic, the Fanecas took their three kids with them to the Super Bowl to await the news. While the wait was tough, now that they are old enough to understand it means even more.

"With the amazing technology we have with our phones these days they are always popping up memories," said Faneca. "We are getting all of these memories and photos popping up from our trips to the Super Bowl. We have been bringing the kids and to see them grow up through the pictures. The first one was in San Francisco. My oldest (Anabelle) was nine at the time and the others were really little. They appreciate understanding so much more now. It's awesome to share that with them, instead of having to tell them the story. It's not the greatest to have to wait, but they get to enjoy it."

They aren't the only ones enjoying it. Faneca is definitely enjoying the moment, especially hearing from so many people since the announcement was made.

"It's amazing," said Faneca. "I probably still have 70 texts to reply to that I haven't gotten to. It's amazing. I love hearing from friends and family like that, guys you haven't talked to in a while. You realize everybody has a little invested in you and I know when we went to Jerome (Bettis) getting enshrined, all of us out there in the stadium felt like a little small piece of us was up there with Jerome because we all felt like we helped him out a little bit and helped him in that journey. It's on the other shoe now. I am getting to feel that love and it's amazing."

(Steelers Nation Unite members will have the chance to ask Alan Faneca a question during a special Hall of Fame edition of the SNU Huddle on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 12 noon (ET). To learn more on how you can participate,click here >>> )