The votes are in for the 2022 Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl voting wrapped up last week, and three Steelers players led the AFC in voting at their individual positions. The fan's votes count for 1/3 of the overall votes, with players and coaches votes each making up 1/3 as well.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt led the NFL and AFC in votes at his position, something he did from the time the voting opened until it closed.

Return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud was first in the AFC and finished second overall in the NFL in the fan voting. Punter Pressley Harvin also finished first in the AFC in the voting and second overall in the NFL as well.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward benefitted from a late surge of fans voting for him and finished third overall at defensive tackle. Also on defense, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finished seventh overall in voting.

On the offensive side of the ball, rookie running back Najee Harris is the only player who finished in the Top 10 in fan votes at his position. Harris was third.

Special teams were represented all around. In addition to Harvin and McCloud, kicker Chris Boswell finished third, long snapper Christian Kuntz finished fifth, and special teams player Miles Killebrew finished seventh.

The Pro Bowl team will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.