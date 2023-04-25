'The Standard' takes you inside draft prep

The NFL Draft is just days away and Steelers.com is taking you inside the Steelers preparation like never before.

In the upcoming episode of 'The Standard,' which will hit Steelers.com and all of the team's digital and social platforms on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m., you will get a look at the team's preparation for the NFL Draft from pro days to draft meetings.

Follow General Manager Omar Khan and Coach Mike Tomlin to pro day locations, including a unique perspective with a camera on their plane, and see what takes place as they scout the draft's top prospects.

Also, learn more about Khan's background with an in-depth feature on him and get an inside look at the Steelers draft meetings at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

In addition, the episode highlights Director of Pro Scouting Sheldon White, with a look into his background and an in-depth look at free agency with him.

The episode wouldn't be complete without featuring Phase One of the Steelers offseason program as the players returned to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.