The ones that got away

On the day outside linebacker T.J. Watt was officially named the Steelers' MVP, last year's winner was still processing another difficult moment in what has been a trying season.

"Honestly, the only thing that can heal that is time and getting ready to play the next game," wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster acknowledged after practice today. "I can't wait to play our last game of the season and to see what the future holds for us.

"I'm very, very hard on myself, I've always been in everything I do. That's just the nature I put myself in throughout the week. I just come to practice every day, work hard, study hard, and just being out there on the field helps me get through the days."

Smith-Schuster had experienced "literally the worst feeling in the world," in the wake of what happened on the final offensive snap of last Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets. He went up for but didn't come down with quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges' pass on fourth-and-7 from the Jets' 44-yard line with 44 seconds left in regulation.

"All I can think about is not making that play," Smith-Schuster had maintained at MetLife Stadium. "I make that catch, I go in the end zone, we score, that's it. At the end of the day, the game's on me, it's my fault, sorry, everybody."

Further review of the play on video tape didn't alter Smith-Schuster's perception of what could have taken place.

"I feel I still could have had it," he said today. "It touched the tip of my fingertips. As the person in the moment being there you think of so many other ways, like, what could you have done to win the game for our team? That's how I think of it."

Wide receiver James Washington had gotten two hands on Hodge's third-and-7 throw into the end zone with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Jets safety Marcus Maye got a hand in and the pass ultimately fell incomplete.