The 'kid from Crafton' arrives in Canton

Cowher said he has had a chance to reflect on his career since retiring after the 2006 season but said he never could have imagined when he was hired as the Steelers coach in 1992, taking over for Hall of Fame Coach Chuck Noll, that he would now be reflecting back on a Hall of Fame career of his own.

"I just wanted to come in and you're not going to replace Chuck Noll," said Cowher. "What he did was so special. He is the one, the renaissance of Pittsburgh started with Chuck Noll. My obligation was to hold up that tradition, that responsibility. And to try to do it to some degree with which he did it. I embraced the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers when I came in. We brought all of those (former players) back here for dinners. We drafted guys and said when you are coming to this city, it's a special city. It's tradition. It's expectation. It's a responsibility. These guys all stayed here because the people here are special. We have to do things a certain way. Whether you like it or not, you are going to be a role model. You are representing this organization. It's bigger than you. It's bigger than me.

"There were people before you, people after you. There were people before me, there were people after me. But when you are a part of it, hold up your end of the bargain. Do it your way but do it the right way. I never thought about it, even when I left. I was proud in that time frame we won more games in the NFL than any other team during those 15 years.

"I was so proud, even if it took me a long time to get there, to hand him the trophy in Detroit. I said, 'Mr. (Dan) Rooney I am sorry it took this long. I was trying to get this to you for a while.' I gave him the one for the thumb and that meant so much because of him. That is a special family that represents Pittsburgh. I was happy to give him that. But Canton was never a thought."

Cowher, who is currently an analyst for CBS' NFL Today, admitted that he misses coaching from the standpoint of teaching players and the joy of teamwork but has no regrets about stepping away from the game.

"I had the best job in football. I was there 15 years. I had no regrets," said Cowher. "The only thing I realized when I walked away is it's a pretty good life out there.

I love the balance I have in my life. I have never had that itch to come back. Do I miss it, absolutely? But not enough to go back into the lifestyle. I haven't won a game in 14 years, but I haven't lost one."

There is no doubt that Steelers Nation will be turning out in full force in Canton for both enshrinements, and Cowher gave his full support for the city to make the trek to Canton in large numbers.