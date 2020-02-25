hall-of-fame_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

HOF Enshrinement details revealed

Feb 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

It's going to be a busy time in Canton, Ohio later this year with three members of the Steelers organization being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2020.

And today it became official when each will be enshrined.

Troy Polamalu, as well as the other Modern-Era players, and Bill Cowher will both go in during Enshrinement Week, which will be highlighted by the enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Donnie Shell, along with the other nine Senior members, will be enshrined on Friday, Sept. 18 as a part of the Hall of Fame Centennial Celebration.

Both enshrinement ceremonies will take place at Tom Benson Stadium.

Saturday, August 8 Enshrinement Week

  • Bill Cowher
  • Troy Polamalu
  • Steve Atwater
  • Isaac Bruce
  • Steve Hutchinson
  • Edgerrin James
  • Jimmy Johnson
  • Steve Sabol
  • Paul Tagliabue
  • George Young

Friday, September 18 Centennial Celebration

  • Donnie Shell
  • Harold Carmichael
  • Jimbo Covert
  • Bobby Dillon
  • Cliff Harris
  • Winston Hill
  • Alex Karras
  • Duke Slater
  • Mac Speedie
  • Ed Sprinkle

Hall of Fame Enshrinement Details:

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls kicks off with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6, the Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 8, and Concert for Legends on Sunday, Aug. 9. All three events take place in the spectacular Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Other events include the nationally televised Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner (Friday, Aug. 7) and the Enshrinees Roundtable (Sunday, Aug. 9).

Tickets for the Enshrinement Ceremony go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. ET and prices range between $29 to $175. Participating teams and ticket information for the Hall of Fame Game will be announced soon.

Official ticket packages are also available for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls and are on sale now at www.hofexperiences.com or by calling 844-751-0532.

Ticket and package information for the Centennial Celebration will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Related Content

news

Harrison, Ward are HOF semifinalists

James Harrison and Hines Ward are semifinalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023

news

Six Steelers nominated for HOF Class of 2023

Six Steelers made the list of nominees for the next HOF class

news

Rooney Jr., Parker finalists for HOF

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023

news

Rooney Jr., Parker semifinalists for HOF

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Coach/Contributor category for the Class of 2023

news

A Hall of Fame honor for Parisi, Gordon

Former equipment manager Tony Parisi and public relations director Joe Gordon received the HOF's 'Awards of Excellence'

news

Shell shares his story of perseverance

Donnie Shell took part in Heart of a Hall of Famer with area high school students as a part of Black History Month

news

Bettis' birthday best

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is 50 years old today, so we are celebrating his big day with some of his most memorable Steelers moments

news

Nunn's impact was felt by many

Bill Nunn's impact went well beyond football, and was felt by those who worked with him at the Pittsburgh Courier

news

Ward a semifinalist for HOF Class of 2022

Hines Ward is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the sixth time

news

A night to honor legends

Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell will receive their Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence

news

Five Steelers among nominees for HOF

The Steelers are well represented among the Modern Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

news

Setting the standard in Canton

It was an incredible weekend in Canton, Ohio for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertising