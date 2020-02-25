HOF Enshrinement details revealed

It's going to be a busy time in Canton, Ohio later this year with three members of the Steelers organization being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2020.

And today it became official when each will be enshrined.

Troy Polamalu, as well as the other Modern-Era players, and Bill Cowher will both go in during Enshrinement Week, which will be highlighted by the enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Donnie Shell, along with the other nine Senior members, will be enshrined on Friday, Sept. 18 as a part of the Hall of Fame Centennial Celebration.

Both enshrinement ceremonies will take place at Tom Benson Stadium.

Saturday, August 8 Enshrinement Week

Bill Cowher

Troy Polamalu

Steve Atwater

Isaac Bruce

Steve Hutchinson

Edgerrin James

Jimmy Johnson

Steve Sabol

Paul Tagliabue

George Young

Friday, September 18 Centennial Celebration

Donnie Shell

Harold Carmichael

Jimbo Covert

Bobby Dillon

Cliff Harris

Winston Hill

Alex Karras

Duke Slater

Mac Speedie

Ed Sprinkle

Hall of Fame Enshrinement Details:

The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls kicks off with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6, the Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 8, and Concert for Legends on Sunday, Aug. 9. All three events take place in the spectacular Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Other events include the nationally televised Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner (Friday, Aug. 7) and the Enshrinees Roundtable (Sunday, Aug. 9).

Tickets for the Enshrinement Ceremony go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. ET and prices range between $29 to $175. Participating teams and ticket information for the Hall of Fame Game will be announced soon.

Official ticket packages are also available for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls and are on sale now at www.hofexperiences.com or by calling 844-751-0532.