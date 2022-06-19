The joy of fatherhood

All it takes is one look at Derek Watt's Instagram feed to know the two things he loves the most.

Family and football.

Watt's Instagram is filled with images of his family, in particular his wife, Gabriella, and their two sons, three-year-old Logan and one-year-old Brayden, who keep their lives happy and hopping.

"It's incredible," said Watt. "I have two boys and it's so special. They are little extensions of my wife and I. They are so special to me. There isn't anything I wouldn't do for them. Just being able to go home every day and have them yell daddy when I come in the door and come over and give me a big hug. That is the best.

"I love to put them in bed at night, read them a book and just lay there with them. It's like nothing I have ever experienced before. I was never around kids much before this, neither of my brothers have kids, so we weren't around a lot of kids. Going through it the first time in our family is special. And just seeing the relationship they have with my brothers and my wife's brother is special."

It's those moments when he walks in the door after a day at practice that are really special, when they come running to him with joy and excitement on their tiny faces.

"It's incredible to see how excited they are," said Watt. "They look up to their parents. We are the most important people to them. It's like an extension of how my parents are, grandma and grandpa, and my wife's parents, and how excited they get to talk to them and see that interaction.

"To see and know how much we mean to them, and they truly do look up to us, it's incredible.

"You have to watch yourself because they look at you a little too much and then they do something you don't want them to do. It's a two-way street there. It's amazing and incredible, and I wouldn't change anything about having my two boys."

Watt had two brothers growing up, older brother J.J. and younger brother T.J., and said he has a better understanding now of what his parents had to handle when they were growing up.

"When we have our hands full, my parents will say that was you, you were the troublesome one," said Watt. "You were always getting into stuff you shouldn't have. That is my youngest one. He will intentionally do stuff he knows he shouldn't and then he will wait for a look and laugh and smile and do it. Then we go over by him, and he will run away because he knows he shouldn't do it. He definitely tests us for sure.

"We are definitely always learning stuff. There are days when you are like being a dad is tough, being parents isn't easy. There are new things that come up that are challenging. The good outweighs the tough. There is always something new and they are a blessing and it's incredible."

One thing Watt hasn't had to deal with since his sons were born is leaving them for training camp because the last two years it was held at Heinz Field because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, though, he will have some extended time away from them when the team reports to Saint Vincent College for training camp, and he wants to make sure he gives them the time they need.

"This will be the first year of training camp, going away to Latrobe," said Watt. "I have been fortunate enough to go home every night and not have to stay away at training camp. This year will be different because I will be away from them at night for about a week at a time.

"During the offseason I try and get as much time with them as possible. During the season we have longer days, we have road trips, things like that. I try to take advantage of it and get as much time with them as possible in the offseason and in the season, our off day, coming home and still getting the little things.

"I let them be the focus because they have been waiting all day for me to come home. No matter what kind of day I had, they have been waiting for me to come home. If I get to put them to bed, I take advantage of that as much as I can."