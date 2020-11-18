The goal is simple for Ben

Looking at the records of the two teams, there are those outside of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, some media and fans, who are wondering if the Steelers will look ahead this week, past the Jacksonville Jaguars and to their next opponent, the Baltimore Ravens who they play next week.

Inside the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, the focus is simple.

It's on the Jaguars and the Jaguars only.

The Steelers will take a 9-0 record into Sunday's game, while the Jaguars are 1-8. But if history has told this team anything, it's the Jaguars are coming to play. The Jaguars hold an all-time 14-12 edge over the Steelers, and it's always a battle going against them.

When asked how the team doesn't get ahead of themselves, Ben Roethlisberger laid it out in the simplest of terms.

"The goal isn't to go undefeated. The goal is to win a Super Bowl. We are just going one week at a time," said Roethlisberger. "We are not worried about anything other than this week. You look at past history of this game and it hasn't been pretty for us. We have yet to play a really good game against these guys. I am hungry to come out and get this game.

"The last 10 games against them hasn't been good at all. Extra motivation or whatever you want to call it. We are not taking these guys lightly at all. They have had our number. I know we won the last one barely. I know it's a different team. You have to understand this game, this group, these two teams, it's complete focus."

In order to pull out a win over the Jaguars, the Steelers will have to be balanced, but at the same time rely on what has become the bread and butter of their offense, the passing game. The Steelers air game is ranked seventh in the AFC, thanks to Roethlisberger and the versatile group of receivers.

There isn't one receiver who is putting up massive numbers, rather a balanced group with JuJu Smith-Schuster leading the way, but Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington and tight end Eric Ebron are all a huge part of the success.