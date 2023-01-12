The first of many for the 70s Steelers

Jan 12, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Teresa Varley

On this day in Steelers history the team won Super Bowl IX, their first of four Super Bowl Championships in the 1970s.

Here is a look back at the game.

* * *

January 12, 1975
Super Bowl IX
Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6
Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Steelers decade of Super Bowl dominance began on this day in 1975 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX, their first of four Super Bowl wins over a six year span.

An inexperienced Steelers team didn't back down against a veteran Vikings team, who had made two previous Super Bowl appearances.

The Steelers defense, led by the Steel Curtain of Joe Greene, L.C. Greenwood, Dwight White and Ernie Holmes, dominated in the first half, allowing the Vikings just 76 total yards and six first downs.

The only points in the first half came from a safety, when Fran Tarkenton fumbled a handoff to Dave Osborn, scrambled to recover the ball in the end zone, and was downed by Steelers defensive end Dwight White to give the Steelers a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Vikings were set to get the ball to start the second half, but the Vikings Bill Brown fumbled the kickoff and Marv Kellum recovered for the Steelers at the Minnesota 30-yard line.

The Steelers made it count. Franco Harris took it in from the nine-yard line for a touchdown, extending the Steelers lead to 9-0.

The Vikings were able to get on the board when Matt Blair blocked Bobby Walden's punt, and Terry Brown recovered for Minnesota in the end zone, cutting the lead to 9-6.

That would be it for the Vikings, though. The Steelers sealed the win when Terry Bradshaw hit Larry Brown for a four-yard touchdown and 16-6 win.

Harris would earn Super Bowl Most Valuable Player honors after finishing the game with 34 carries for 158 yards, which was a new Super Bowl record at the time.

Photos of Super Bowl IX. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 16-6 to capture the team's first Super Bowl victory in New Orleans' Tulane Stadium.

