The fight of their lives against COVID-19

It's been over a month since his parent's both started to have the symptoms of COVBID-19, which began to show on March 27.

Scotland-Williamson said he originally shared the first video of his mother for multiple reasons. The first is because his parents were among those who immediately heeded the warnings from government officials for isolation, protecting themselves, but still fell victim to the disease despite taking precautions.

"As soon as it was announced, because my dad is diabetic and he is in the at risk category, they were extra cautious and they still ended up getting it, even though they weren't in contact with anyone who is believed to have had coronavirus," said Scotland-Williamson. "They still ended up having it. That is the thing that is scary. Another one of my mom's family friends is also at risk so they pretty much just stayed in their house, only had grocery deliveries, and then they got it and died. They were being extra careful. You don't know who has it. You can't predict who has it. You just might be around them without knowing.

"In England it was a very disjointed rollout of the guidance of what to do, similar to here. I think it was in the country for longer than everything shut down to take precautions, that is why everything was worse.

"And that not everyone is getting tested, it's hugely frustrating. They didn't test my mom until my dad was in the hospital. They were only testing if they were admitting. They told them we are just presuming anyone with the symptoms is considered to have COVID and if you can go home, go home. My dad was only tested after resuscitation. My brother was never tested even though my parents both had it. People aren't getting tested until the symptoms are in your face which is terrible."

He also felt that people don't fully understand the impact the virus has on people, and that everyone has to take it seriously, even as portions of the United States are in the process of opening once again.

"I think people think that it will just go away," said Scotland-Williamson. "It can have a lasting effect, especially for an at-risk person. My dad gets tired really easily. He was a boxer in the past and he is all about the grind and getting back to normal. He doesn't have the energy to do it and he wonders why. The fighting spirit is the only thing that gets him through the situation. All through this my mom has still been recovering from what she had.

"I have taken this whole social distance thing really seriously. When this was first announced I knew people were at risk. I knew some of my friends weren't taking it seriously, so I shared it on Instagram. When it happens to someone you know it is brought home how lethal and deadly this is. I encouraged everyone I have spoken to, and a lot of people reached out, to take it seriously. It restores your faith in humanity. We are all in this together as far as working together, staying home and doing our part to make this go away faster than it is right now.

"Normal will look different for a long time. We have to accept it and not be frustrated. No one can control the circumstances we are in. All we can do is go forward and navigate it the best way we can by practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public places and trying to limit your interaction. When we do end this lockdown, we still will have to practice these things. It's the situation we are in, but it is for the greater good."