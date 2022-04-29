The dream came true for Pickett

The smile on Kenny Pickett's face was hard to hide as he stood in the media room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as he was officially introduced to the Pittsburgh media for the first time … as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers that is.

Pickett is no stranger to anyone in Pittsburgh after spending his college career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Panthers to their first ACC Championship.

"We are excited to be able to introduce Kenny to you today," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Usually, I get to say to the individual 'welcome to Pittsburgh' and today I get to say, 'welcome to this side of the building.'

"And it's also something for me to be able to say that we drafted somebody who broke all of (former Pitt quarterback) Dan Marino's records in college is pretty special. You all know the number of awards that Kenny has won, Heisman Trophy finalist. But of course, you know team goals are the ones that count, and Kenny led his team to a championship this season. And that's what we're looking for here to win a championship."

As great a feeling as it was for Rooney to be able to introduce Pickett, for Pickett it was even a better feeling to become the newest member of the black and gold.

"Coming from right next door, coming into the building I always peeked to the left side, now I'll be calling this place home," said Pickett. "I am incredibly grateful to be here."

For Pickett, being drafted in the NFL is something that has been a life-long dream, something that the kid from New Jersey thought about when he first picked up a football.

"I always knew. This was always the dream," said Pickett. "I've envisioned it since I was five years old. It was incredibly special. Obviously, I was overcome with emotion last night having my family there, my dad and that's really why I wanted to be back in New Jersey. My grandparents were there. Everyone that played a part in helping me get here was there. It was an awesome moment."

Since he was drafted, Pickett's phone has lit up with text messages and phone calls from former and new teammates, including Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, the two players he will join in the Steelers quarterback's room.

"I got a few texts from some of my new teammates now and that was really special," said Pickett. "Appreciate those guys reaching out and kind of welcoming me in. I'm excited to get to work here.

"(Mitch and Mason) both reached out. And I actually told Mitch, I don't know if he remembered it, but senior year (of high school) he called me, he was trying to recruit me to North Carolina. It goes kind of full circle. Two great guys. I'm really looking forward to working with them."

Pickett, who admitted he was going on only about two or three hours of sleep, said while he heard a lot of talk about the Steelers interest in him that you never know how the draft will play out.

"Going through the process you really don't know to be honest," said Pickett. "You hear a lot of different things. I just want to put my best foot forward in any situation that I was in. I felt like I did that. And you know, incredibly happy to be here.