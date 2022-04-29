Pickett will wear No. 8

Heinz Field was always filled with No. 8 Pickett jerseys when Pitt played there, and now that same name and number will be seen throughout Heinz Field when the Steelers play.

For Pickett, who is from Oakhurst, New Jersey, said after the draft he couldn't be happier to be staying 'home' in Pittsburgh and playing for the Steelers.

"I was speechless," said Pickett. "It's a lifelong -- 23 years of hard work to get to this point, and that all came in a phone call. It was probably one of the best moments of my life, and I'm so excited to get started and get to work with the guys who are next door to me my whole career with the Pittsburgh Panthers.