Pickett will wear No. 8

Apr 29, 2022 at 03:25 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett will be familiar with his surroundings as the University of Pittsburgh quarterback is simply moving next door at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex the two teams share.

And there will be one thing that will be very familiar to those who watched Pickett play in college.

His jersey number.

Pickett will wear No. 8 for the Steelers, the same number he wore for five seasons at Pitt.

Heinz Field was always filled with No. 8 Pickett jerseys when Pitt played there, and now that same name and number will be seen throughout Heinz Field when the Steelers play.

For Pickett, who is from Oakhurst, New Jersey, said after the draft he couldn't be happier to be staying 'home' in Pittsburgh and playing for the Steelers.

"I was speechless," said Pickett. "It's a lifelong -- 23 years of hard work to get to this point, and that all came in a phone call. It was probably one of the best moments of my life, and I'm so excited to get started and get to work with the guys who are next door to me my whole career with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

"I had a pretty good feeling when I got to 20 that that would be the call. As soon as the Saints pick went in, I got the call. My dad saw, my fiancée saw, so we were all incredibly excited for it. I honestly just broke down. It's my life's work in one phone call. It's really special."

