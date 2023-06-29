The best of Asked and Answered: June 29

TODD MULLEN FROM DES MOINES, IA: We plan on visiting Pittsburgh for the first time ever this year to take in a preseason game. When is the best time to go to the Hall of Honor Museum?

ANSWER: The dates, or at the very least, the weekends for the preseason home schedule will be announced when the NFL allows the Steelers to release their 2023 regular season schedule – last year that was May 12, just as a reference point for you. To schedule a tour of the Hall of Honor Museum, simply go to Steelers.com/Museum, and it'll take you to a page that will walk you through the process of booking your tour of the Museum.

KEVIN MCDEVITT FROM WHITEHALL, PA: Regarding the Steelers Hall of Honor, when will the next "class" be announced?

ANSWER: Typically, Steelers President Art Rooney II announces the newest class to be inducted into the Hall of Honor at the end of the first week of training camp.

PATRICK CHARLES FROM GILLETTE, WY: First I should ask, do you get a Hall of Fame vote? If so, why haven't the Pittsburgh writers pushed to get L.C. Greenwood into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

ANSWER: I do not have a Hall of Fame vote, and your suggestion that "Pittsburgh writers push to get L.C. Greenwood into the Pro Football Hall of Fame" is not the way it works. All voting is done by the Selection Committee, and according to the Hall of Fame's website: "The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 49-person Selection Committee consists of one media representative from each pro football city — with two from New York and two from Los Angeles, as those cities each have two teams in the National Football League. There are 17 at-large Selectors, who are active members of the media or persons intricately involved in professional football, including one representative of the Pro Football Writers of America. All appointments are open-ended and approved annually by a majority vote of the Hall of Fame's Board of Trustees."