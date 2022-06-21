The best of Asked and Answered: June 21

November 4, 2021

DAREN FIKE FROM COLORADO SPRINGS, CO: Prior to the start of offensive plays, I have noticed that frequently the wide receivers turn toward the official on the sideline and appear to be motioning toward them asking them something. Are they in fact doing that? Are they asking if they are lined up onsides? If so, doesn't it seem strange that an official would be allowed to give that type of feedback?

ANSWER: The idea is for officials to call fewer penalties, and not have it be such a "gotcha" situation during games, and so it's not uncommon for the good officials to give a player a warning before throwing a flag. What you are referencing happens often, and it involves a wide receiver checking with the onside official to make sure he's lined up properly, either on the line of scrimmage or off the line of scrimmage, based on the particular formation.

May 29, 2022

PAT FLYNN FROM OAKDALE, PA: How certain were the Steelers that they got a franchise quarterback when they selected Ben Roethlisberger in 2004?

ANSWER: There are a lot of components that go into making a young player a "franchise quarterback," and so I would guess the realization that Ben Roethlisberger deserved that designation happened over time. He showed signs during his rookie training camp with a skill-set that clearly was better than the other quarterbacks at Saint Vincent College, and then posting a 13-0 regular season record after Tommy Maddox was injured was another indicator. I cannot speak for Steelers management, but I was absolutely convinced Roethlisberger was among the league's elite after the 2005 AFC Divisional Round game against Indianapolis when he out-played Peyton Manning and then got Nick Harper on the ground late in the fourth quarter to save one of the franchise's great upset playoff victories.

November 18, 2021

TODD BOLEY FROM CHATHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA: When a ball carrier uses a stiff-arm on a would-be tackler, why is he allowed to contact the head/facemask of the defensive player without being called for a penalty?

ANSWER: Offensive players who are utilizing a stiff-arm to avoid a tackler aren't flagged for contact with the defender's helmet/facemask as long as he doesn't grab the facemask and use it to twist and pull on the helmet of the defender.

May 3, 2022

HERMAN BERCH FROM HAWTHORNE, NV: Is there any chance that the Steelers could convert Connor Heyward to nose tackle so he can play side-by-side with Cameron Heyward?

ANSWER: There's a better chance the Steelers convert Cam Heyward to wide receiver so he can play side-by-side with Connor Heyward when he lines up as a tight end.