Austin wants to see Steelers' run defense shine again

Watt suffered a pectoral muscle injury in Week 1 against the Bengals and returned just last week against the Saints.

The return of the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was felt immediately.

"I know everybody looks at the sack totals, but when you watch him in the run game, you watch how he disrupts things at the point of attack, it makes it easier for a lot of guys to get their job done," Austin said. "It's not just a figurehead presence. He affects the game in a lot of ways. I know everybody talks about the sacks, but he's an outstanding run defender. He's an outstanding football player."

That's what the Steelers hope springboards them into the second half of this season.

After Sunday's shutdown effort against the Saints, the Steelers are now sixth in the NFL against the run, allowing 108.0 yards per game. It's been even better in home games, as they're allowing just 81.5 yards per game on the ground at Acrisure Stadium. They're giving up 4.1 yards per rushing attempt overall, sixth-best in the NFL.

It's a far cry different than the nearly 150 yards rushing and 5.0 yards per carry they allowed last season.