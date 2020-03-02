Teryl Austin's time to reluctantly shine

Observations on what was seen and heard on the NFL Network during Day Four of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis:

DRILL THE TERYL AUSTIN WAY: Steelers senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin got the drill he authored incorporated into the on-field program at Lucas Oil Stadium and he ran the show while putting the defensive backs through his particular set of paces.

But Austin also had a price to pay.

NFL Network reporter Kim Jones explained: "One of my favorite parts of this Combine is that Teryl Austin is mortified that this drill is named after him. Yeah, it's his drill and (Steelers General Manager) Kevin Colbert took it to the committee and they all decided they wanted to run it and they decided to name it after (Austin). But both he and Duce Staley, who has his own running backs drill, two guys I've known a long time, we've had a lot of fun laughing these past few days.

"They are not guys who want to be in the spotlight or want their names (mentioned). I think it's great for the kids doing the drills. I think it's great for the league to have Teryl Austin right there running his drill, just like it was for Duce the other night. But they hate it."

Austin's drill required defensive backs to begin with a backpedal, turn and open their hips while continuing to drop into coverage, plant, drive forward and attempt to intercept a pass.

Jets safety and NFL Network Combine analyst Jamal Adams was a big fan of the procedure.

"This is my favorite drill right here," Adams said. "It's real football, this happens in the game. This could be a comeback route right here.

"The most underrated thing that us DBs understand is driving first. You make more plays on the ball when you drive first instead of looking at that quarterback. Because if you look at that quarterback, he's not throwing to you. Understand now, he's ls throwing to that receiver, and that receiver knows where he's going. We don't know where the receiver's going, so this is a good drill to simulate game. That's what it's about now."

Austin could be heard barking commands as the drill progressed and the discussion continued: "Remember, all vision, right? Walk … turn … open …. c'mon … that's it!"