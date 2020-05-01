A rookie season can be a challenge, trying to learn the ropes, adjust to a new team, new city. For the majority of young players, it comes with a big role change, going from being one of the standout players on your college team to someone who might only get limited snaps, if any snaps at all.

For offensive lineman Derwin Gray, his rookie season was definitely an adjustment. The team's seventh round draft pick last year spent the entire 2019 season on the practice squad, working like his teammates were, going to meetings, practicing, everything, but not reaping the benefits on game day. It's something that could have discouraged him, could have gotten him down. But Gray didn't let himself get discouraged. Just the opposite. He used the 2019 season as a time to learn, to grow, to develop so he will be ready to go when his opportunity comes.

"I wasn't out there. The coaching staff understood why I wasn't out there, why I needed that time," said Gray. "I understood I needed the time. It was helpful for me moving forward. It was the best thing for me. It was like a redshirt year. I needed that year. I could have tried to rush out there and play but I don't think that would have been a smart move for me because I was coming off of surgery still in college. I think Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the whole staff knew that. They could see the change in my body from when I first got here until now. This year will be a different year."

That is an understatement. This year definitely has been a different year. At this point Gray thought he would be working out at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with his teammates, taking the next step to get on the field for the 2020 season. But that all changed with COVID-19 impacting every aspect of society, shutting everything down.

For a young player this offseason has been quite the adjustment, but one that has made Gray stronger as he has attacked them without stopping.