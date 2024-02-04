Taking it away, early or late

2-Alex Highsmith, Sept. 18, Cleveland, off Deshaun Watson

Follow the bouncing ball.

The first offensive snap of the game turned into the Steelers' first defensive touchdown of the season thanks to Highsmith's ability to track deflections.

He initially lined up across from tight end Harrison Bryant in the right slot on first-and-10 from the Browns' 25. Watson's pass found Bryant on an out-route but the ball bounced off his hands to free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had come off his coverage of tight end Jordan Akins on the throw. It appeared Fitzpatrick would end up with an interception but Bryant slammed into Fitzpatrick and popped the ball into the air again.

Highsmith collected it at the 30, stiff-armed Bryant at the 25 and outraced the rest of the Browns into the end zone.

It was a splashy play and it energized the team and Acrisure Stadium after a disappointing regular-season opener against San Francisco.

But it wasn't the type of play the Steelers expect Highsmith to make on a regular basis.

"Hey, we're appreciative of his coverage, but we pay him to get to the quarterback," head coach Mike Tomlin clarified in the wake of Highsmith's first career touchdown. "We change things up every now and then for balance. We'll ask him to drop. We'll ask (outside linebacker) T.J. (Watt) to drop but you guys know what they do.

"They're edge rush men."