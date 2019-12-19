Taking care of their community

Tomlin has quietly been doing a turkey distribution in the Pittsburgh area for years, his desire to do nothing more than help those in the community where he lives.

And he does it with his family right by his side.

"Not only is it an opportunity to give back to the community in which I live, but it's also an opportunity to teach my children the spirit of giving. To watch them as they get older, each and every year, to appreciate an opportunity and see what a blessing it is to share our blessings with others, that is what makes it an awesome event for me, watching my kids."

While Tomlin doesn't mind getting his hands dirty handing out the turkeys and all the trimmings, what he loves the most is the interaction with the individuals and families as they come through the line, laughing, joking, talking football and talking family.

"I like the fact that I have been so visible for so long that the newness has worn off and we have conversations as opposed to them viewing me like they just met me for the first time," said Tomlin. "I take pride in really enjoying that aspect of it as well."

The food distribution benefited families in the Homewood area, an area of the city that often gets overlooked but Tomlin makes sure is taken care of.

"This is one of our greatest areas of need, the Homewood area, and it is one that needs a lot of services," said McKinney. "To have Coach there, year after year, and spend time with families in that community is very welcoming.

"He sets an example for his team and a high standard. He talks the talk, but he walks the walk. He takes the time. He talks to every single person. He makes everyone feel equal, as we all are."

Tomlin, who got a helping hand from JuJu Smith-Schuster, spends time talking with the recipients, sometimes even getting a little friendly advice.

"It's so much more intimate," said McKinney. "He has a lot of great interaction with folks. There is something about his leadership that exudes. He is such a warm person and I think it's a different side than what people are accustomed to seeing. And his dedication to the community is evident.