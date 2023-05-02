Transactions

Presented by

Sullivan signed to one-year contract

May 02, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed cornerback Chandon Sullivan to a one-year contract.

Sullivan has played in 71 career games, with 31 starts, and has 164 career tackles, 132 of them solo stops, along with five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Sullivan spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings, starting 10 of the 17 games he played in and recording 59 tackles including 44 solo stops, seven passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

Sullivan began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent part of the season on the Eagles practice squad before being activated to the 53-man roster mid-way through the season. He played in five games, starting one, and finished with 12 tackles and one pass defense.

Sullivan spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, playing in 49 games with 20 starts. In 2021 he recorded 31 tackles and a career-high three interceptions, and four passes defensed.

He played college football at Georgia State where he played in every game from 2014-17, a total of 49 games with 44 starts while recording 182 tackles, 144 of them solo stops, seven interceptions and 25 passes defensed.

