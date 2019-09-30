Steelers vs. Titans: How to watch/listen to the game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium!
WATCH/STREAM
- TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh KDKA-TV, channel 2
- Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analysis) and Melanie Collins (analysis) are on the call.
- Don't miss Steelers pregame programming with a live broadcast on with Bob Pompeani, Charlie Batch and Richie Walsh on Steelers Kickoff on KDKA-TV-2 Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- After the game, switch over to Pittsburgh's CW (in the Pittsburgh market) for Steelers Extra Point presented by Neighborhood Ford Store with Bob Pompeani and Chris Hoke. The Steelers official postgame program delivers postgame press conferences and reaction.
- Watch Steelers games live for free in the Steelers Official Mobile App (iOS & Android) and on Steelers.com mobile web. Primetime and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability. Be sure to "Allow Location Access" if and when prompted to access the live stream. *Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
- Watch replays of all NFL regular season games online with NFL Gamepass.
- Don't forget all Steelers postgame press conferences are streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
LISTEN
- Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 9:00 a.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.
- Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (color analyst), Craig Wolfley (color analyst) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter) are on the call.
- Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.
- The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.
- The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for both desktop and mobile web users.
CONNECT
- Check out Game Day Central on Steelers.com for up to the minute stats and more.
- On the go? Download the Steelers Official Mobile App and follow along with our Game Center that features stats and drive charts.
- Play the Steelers Gameday Challenge in the Steelers Official Mobile App prior to each week's game to win prizes.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Don't forget to use #HereWeGo.
- Don't miss live pre and postgame programming on Facebook
- Watch Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference, LIVE immediately following the game, on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter.
EN ESPANOL
- Acompáñanos durante toda la temporada en Steelers.com/espanol para todas las noticias de los Steelers en tu idioma.
- Puedes escuchar la transmisión de cada partido en el Steelers Radio en español desde cualquier parte del mundo en Steelers.com/espanol desde tu computadora.
- Luis Rodríguez y Arturo Carlos serán nuestro equipo de Steelers Radio este domingo. Luis está entrando a su sexta temporada como comentarista oficial de Steelers en español. Arturo Carlos está en su tercer año como comentarista oficial play-by-play de Steelers En Español.
- ¿Quieres saber más? Síguenos en Twitter e Instagram @acereros, o en la página oficial del equipo en Facebook.