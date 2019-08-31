Transactions

Presented by

Steelers trade Hawkins for draft pick

Aug 31, 2019 at 03:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

As the Steelers prepare to reach the mandatory 53-man roster they traded former fourth-round draft pick Jerald Hawkins to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers will send Hawkins and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Buccaneers. The Steelers get Tampa Bay's sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in return.

Hawkins was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 123rd pick overall. He missed the 2018 season after suffering a knee injury during organized team activities (OTAs). Hawkins played in five regular season games in 2017, starting one.

