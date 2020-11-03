Steelers trade for Williamson

The Steelers are sitting at 7-0, the only undefeated team in the NFL, but one thing they aren't doing is sitting still.
On Monday the team made a trade with the New York Jets for linebacker Avery Williamson, which will be official after he passes a physical. The Steelers will also receive the Jets seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, and in return send the Jets their fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Williamson started six games for the Jets in 2020, and has 59 tackles, which includes 36 solo stops, as well as three pass defenses and one interception.
Williamson, 28, signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2018 and had a team-high 120 tackles that season. In 2019 he tore his ACL in his right knee in the preseason and had season ending surgery.
For his career he has started 81 games in his six seasons, which includes playing for the Jets and Tennessee Titans. He has a total of 546 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks. He also has four interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 17 pass defenses.
Williamson was the Titans fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, where he played with outside linebacker Bud Dupree. While at Kentucky he recorded 296 tackles, 10 for a loss, four sacks and two interceptions.
Williamson will add depth at inside linebacker after the Steelers lost Devin Bush for the season.