Steelers trade for Williamson

The Steelers are sitting at 7-0, the only undefeated team in the NFL, but one thing they aren't doing is sitting still.

On Monday the team made a trade with the New York Jets for linebacker Avery Williamson, which will be official after he passes a physical. The Steelers will also receive the Jets seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, and in return send the Jets their fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williamson started six games for the Jets in 2020, and has 59 tackles, which includes 36 solo stops, as well as three pass defenses and one interception.