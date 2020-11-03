Transactions

Steelers trade for Williamson

Nov 02, 2020 at 07:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers are sitting at 7-0, the only undefeated team in the NFL, but one thing they aren't doing is sitting still.

On Monday the team made a trade with the New York Jets for linebacker Avery Williamson, which will be official after he passes a physical. The Steelers will also receive the Jets seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, and in return send the Jets their fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williamson started six games for the Jets in 2020, and has 59 tackles, which includes 36 solo stops, as well as three pass defenses and one interception.

Williamson, 28, signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2018 and had a team-high 120 tackles that season. In 2019 he tore his ACL in his right knee in the preseason and had season ending surgery.

PHOTOS: Williamson in pictures

Take a look at photos of the Pittsburgh Steelers new linebacker Avery Williamson

Avery Williamson
1 / 12

Avery Williamson

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
2 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in coverage during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
3 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in coverage during a week 3 NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 in Cleveland. Cleveland won 21-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in coverage during a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in coverage during a week 1 NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Detroit. New York won 48-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets defeated the Falcons 22-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)
5 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets defeated the Falcons 22-10. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
6 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) attempts to stop Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) from gaining yardage after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
7 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) attempts to stop Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) from gaining yardage after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) is tackled by New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
8 / 12

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) is tackled by New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
9 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) runs after making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
10 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) runs after making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won, 22-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
11 / 12

New York Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson (54) during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won, 22-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/AP2019
New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) closes to the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos defeated the Jets 37-28. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
12 / 12

New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) closes to the ball during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos defeated the Jets 37-28. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
For his career he has started 81 games in his six seasons, which includes playing for the Jets and Tennessee Titans. He has a total of 546 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks. He also has four interceptions, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 17 pass defenses.

Williamson was the Titans fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, where he played with outside linebacker Bud Dupree. While at Kentucky he recorded 296 tackles, 10 for a loss, four sacks and two interceptions.

Williamson will add depth at inside linebacker after the Steelers lost Devin Bush for the season.

