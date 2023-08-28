Transactions

Steelers trade Dotson to Rams

Aug 27, 2023 at 08:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers traded guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that also involves multiple draft picks. The Steelers acquired the Rams fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and their fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams received Dotson, as well as the Steelers fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The trade will be official once Dotson passes a physical with the Rams.

Dotson, who was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, played in 39 career games for the Steelers, starting 30 of them.

Dotson started 17 games at left guard in 2022, playing all 1,160 offensive snaps. He was part of a line that blocked for Najee Harris, who put up his second-straight 1,000-yard plus season.

