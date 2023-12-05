Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms vs. NE

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms this week when they play the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football, the first time they have worn the uniforms during the 2023 season.

The Steelers own a 7-2 record when wearing the Color Rush uniforms.

The Color Rush uniform has become a favorite with players and fans alike, a monochromatic look that was first introduced to wear primarily on Thursday Night Football.

"I love the uniform," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "It's obviously different than our normal one. It's fun to rep. It's fun to wear. It's awesome wearing it running out of the tunnel, especially for a night game. It's so cool to wear it in that home atmosphere.

"I think the whole city likes to rep it as well."

The uniform is a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves, while the pants are all black, with a gold stripe.

"I like the Color Rush. I like that it's simple, but still looks old school at the same time," said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "I like the all black look. I usually wear all black no matter what.

"Wearing it at night, it adds to the atmosphere for sure."

The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016 when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 31-27, to win the AFC North. The team also wore them in 2017 against the Tennessee Titans, a 40-17 win.

In 2018 the team wore them twice, the first time on Thursday Night Football when they defeated the Carolina Panthers, 52-21. They wore them a second time against the New England Patriots, a 17-10 win.

The team also wore them twice in 2019, including in a win over the Miami Dolphins, 27-14, on Monday Night Football. In 2020 the Steelers defeated the Ravens, 19-14, in a Color Rush game. They defeated the Chicago Bears wearing them in 2021.

"I love it," said receiver Diontae Johnson. "The all black. Just that little bit of gold going down the pants, and the stripe.

"It's just something about it. How it looks when you are out there on the field, especially at nighttime. I feel like the uniform pops more at night. It gives us something to look forward to. We are always in the same jersey.

"I really look forward to it. The lights are on. The uniforms look good. You have to have the cleats that match them. When you have it all, it makes you feel good."