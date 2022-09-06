Steelers to retire Harris' number '32'

"I am thrilled we are going to honor Franco with this recognition by retiring his No. 32 jersey," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "This is the 50th anniversary of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history; one that changed the course of our success with his 'Immaculate Reception' in 1972. My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: 'Before Franco got here, we didn't win much, since he got here, we don't lose.' I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco's impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco's remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24."