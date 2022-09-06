Steelers to retire Harris' number '32'

Sep 06, 2022 at 03:12 PM

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that the team will retire Franco Harris' Number '32' in a halftime ceremony on December 24, when the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium. That weekend the Steelers will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

"I am thrilled we are going to honor Franco with this recognition by retiring his No. 32 jersey," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "This is the 50th anniversary of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history; one that changed the course of our success with his 'Immaculate Reception' in 1972. My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: 'Before Franco got here, we didn't win much, since he got here, we don't lose.' I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco's impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco's remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24."

SHOP THE FRANCO HARRIS COLLECTION >>>

Throughout his 12-year career in Pittsburgh, Harris was part of four Super Bowl championship teams and was named MVP of Super Bowl IX after finishing with 158 yards rushing with a nine-yard TD run against the Minnesota Vikings. His 158 yards rushing and 34 attempts were Super Bowl records at the time. Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Steelers' Hall of Honor in 2017.

PHOTOS: Steelers announce planned retirement of Harris’ No. 32

The Steelers held a press conference to announce Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey retirement celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' jersey, No. 32, will be retired during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Immaculate Reception which will be held when the Steelers play the Las Vegas Raiders December 24. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Steelers' first round NFL Draft pick in 1972 out of Penn State, Harris would be named the League's Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, a first-team All-Pro in 1977 and two-time second-team All-Pro (1972, 1975), and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 1976.

Harris was a member of the Steelers' All-Time Team and the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s. He was named the NFL's Man of the Year in 1976.

Harris' Number '32' has not been issued by the Steelers since his last season in Pittsburgh in 1982. The Steelers now have three jersey numbers retired, including Ernie Stautner (#70) and Joe Greene (#75).

Related Content

news

YinzChat '22 season kicks off today!

Steelers Nation can now play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game

news

Steelers release first regular season depth chart

The first Steelers depth chart of the 2022 season was released

news

Steelers 2022 53-man roster

A look at who makes up the Steelers 53-man roster

news

Steelers add Morehouse in new role

David Morehouse will focus primarily on community and League-related initiatives as the Senior Advisor to the President

news

Harris named Steelers Run and Walk honorary captain

Hall of Famer Franco Harris will be the honorary captain for the 34th Annual Steelers Run and Walk

news

Steelers & Acrisure announce partnership for stadium naming rights

The team announced today that the new name of their home stadium will be Acrisure Stadium

news

Steelers announce '22 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2022 season - including the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Immaculate Reception - on Thursday

news

Steelers announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

The five coaches joining the Steelers for training camp will be Marion Bell, Charles Burton, James Daniels IV, Jerome H. Smith and Charles Williams III

news

Steelers/Fitzpatrick to hold press conference

Press conference with Minkah Fitzpatrick will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m.

news

Steelers announce front office changes

The Steelers hired Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting and promoted Dan Colbert to director of college scouting

news

Khan hired as Steelers' GM

President Art Rooney II picks 21-year team employee to succeed the retired Kevin Colbert

Advertising