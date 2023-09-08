Steelers to host Watch Party in Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers, in conjunction with Croke Park, are pleased to announce details of their first fan Watch Party on the island of Ireland, which will take place at the iconic Dublin venue on Sunday, November 19 for the game against the Cleveland Browns.

A limited number of tickets will be made available for the event, which will be hosted in the Hogan Stand Suite and will include coverage on multiple screens, analysis, entertainment and hospitality in a very special atmosphere. Steelers legends will be at the event, and fans will get an opportunity to mingle with some of their heroes.

A special pop-up shop selling merchandise will also be open on the night so that fans can purchase Steelers jerseys and other merchandise.

A limited number of tickets are now available and can be purchased here.

"We're excited about providing our fans on the island of Ireland – as well as potential new members of Steelers Nation - the chance to experience Steelers football in a fun and innovative fashion," said Steelers Director of Business Development and Strategy, Dan Rooney.

Croke Park Stadium Director Peter McKenna said: "We are delighted to welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers and their team back to Croke Park for what is a very special event.

"The popularity of American Football in Ireland is undisputed and growing all the time and we are pleased to be able to partner with the Steelers for this event which is the latest indication of our growing relationship.

"We are confident that this will be an occasion to remember connecting Irish fans to American football and the NFL in a very special way – some of them for the first time."

This event is the latest in a series of initiatives by the Steelers in Ireland since May, when the NFL announced that the team was awarded rights to expand their brand across the island of Ireland as part of the league's Global Markets Program.