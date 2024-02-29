 Skip to main content
Steelers to host first "Kicking Clinic" in Ireland

Feb 29, 2024 at 07:45 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers are pleased to host their first-ever American football "Kicking Clinic" on the island of Ireland. The event will be hosted by former Pittsburgh Steelers players and will provide aspiring Irish kickers and punters with real-time coaching and instruction. The Pittsburgh Steelers Kicking Clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Space is limited and by invitation only.

Former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham will be in attendance alongside former punter Jordan Berry, as well as Ireland's Tadhg Leader of Leader Kicking.

"We are excited to host our first ever 'Pittsburgh Steelers Kicking Clinic' on the island of Ireland," said Dan Rooney, Director of Business Development & Strategy with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Creating opportunities for local Irish athletes to get first-hand coaching and feedback in the areas of kicking and punting is something we are happy to be able to provide."

Leader Kicking will host a series of regional instructional events in March. Athletes who participate in the instructional events could ultimately be invited to April's "Pittsburgh Steelers Kicking Clinic". Those interested in learning more about how they can participate in the regional instructional events, or April's Kicking Clinic, are encouraged visit steelersirishkicking.com to sign up or for more information. There is no charge to participate in the events.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Kicking Clinic is the latest team activity being held on the island of Ireland since being granted a license as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program in May of 2022. The team has hosted fan and football education events, including a youth football skills clinic and a first of its kind, sold-out Fan Watch Party at Croke Park in Dublin last November.

For further information, contact:
Niall Leyden, Teneo: niall.leyden@teneo.com / +353 87 718 4508
Ellen McConville, Teneo: ellen.mcconville@teneo.com / +353 87 933 5946

