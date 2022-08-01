Transactions

Presented by

Steelers signed McKinley

Aug 01, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receive Javon McKinley on Monday.

McKinley was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Lions practice squad but was released by the team in May.

McKinley played at Notre Dame (2016-2020) where he caught 53 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2020, as a fifth-year senior, he had 42 receptions for a team-high 717 yards, a 17.1-yard average, and three touchdowns.

The team also waived defensive end Tyree Johnson.

Related Content

news

McNichols signed to one-year contract

The team signed running back Jeremy McNichols at the start of training camp

news

Costin signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract

news

Steelers sign Pickett

The Steelers signed rookie number one pick Kenny Pickett

news

Ogunjobi signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract

news

Fitzpatrick signed to new five-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract

news

Steelers sign Austin III

The Steelers signed rookie receiver Calvin Austin III, the fourth-round pick from Memphis

news

Steelers sign Skipper

The Steelers added a familiar face by signing linebacker Tuzar Skipper

news

Tuitt announces his retirement

Stephon Tuitt retired after eight seasons with the Steelers

news

Steelers sign Leal

The Steelers signed rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal, the third-round pick from Texas A & M

news

Steelers sign four players

The Steelers signed four players who took part in the team's rookie minicamp

news

Steelers sign Heyward, Robinson, Oladokun

The Steelers signed three more draft picks, including Connor Heyward, Mark Robinson and Chris Oladokun

Advertising