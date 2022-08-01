Steelers signed McKinley

The Steelers signed receive Javon McKinley on Monday.
McKinley was signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Lions practice squad but was released by the team in May.
McKinley played at Notre Dame (2016-2020) where he caught 53 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2020, as a fifth-year senior, he had 42 receptions for a team-high 717 yards, a 17.1-yard average, and three touchdowns.
The team also waived defensive end Tyree Johnson.