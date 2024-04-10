Steelers sign Wright

The Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright on Wednesday.

Wright has had multiple stints with the Steelers, after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was released prior to the start of the season and spent time in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Wright returned to the Steelers in 2020, signing to the practice squad and then being a gameday elevation. He played in three games, connecting on four of four of his field goal attempts, with a long of 46 yards, and was seven for seven on extra point attempts.

In 2021, Wright played in 14 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, connecting on 21 of 24 field goal attempts, including a 56-yarder. He also connected on 13 of 15 extra point attempts.

The Steelers signed Wright to the 53-man roster off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2022 while Chris Boswell was dealing with an injury. Wright played in four games, hitting 12 of 14 field goal attempts, with a long of 52 yards, and was seven for seven on extra point attempts.

Wright was re-signed by the Chiefs later in 2022, playing in two games where he kicked three field goals, including a career-long 59-yard one, and was eight for eight on extra point attempts.