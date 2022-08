Vaughters has played in 27games (no starts) over his three years in the NFL(Chicago 2019-20; Atlanta 2021). He has registered 29 tackles (19 solo), six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Vaughters, an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2015, has also spent time in the League with Green Bay, New England and L.A. Chargers