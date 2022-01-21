Steelers sign two to Reserve/Future contracts

Edmunds was signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2021 season. He has been off and on the Steelers roster since 2018. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad throughout the 2020 season, playing in one game. Edmunds, who began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, opened the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 11. He played in 11 games with 22 carries for 92 yards and had six receptions for 48 yards that season. Edmunds also had one interception on a fake punt against the Los Angeles Rams. His best performance came against the Indianapolis Colts when he had 12 carries for 73 yards. In 2018 he spent 12 weeks on the team's practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster, playing in four games, seeing action mostly on special teams.