Steelers sign two to Reserve/Future contracts

Jan 21, 2022 at 04:20 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed running back Trey Edmunds and offensive tackle Chaz Green to Reserve/Future contracts.

Both players were on the team's practice squad in 2021 and were elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster at different points during the season.

Edmunds was signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2021 season. He has been off and on the Steelers roster since 2018. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad throughout the 2020 season, playing in one game. Edmunds, who began his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, opened the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 11. He played in 11 games with 22 carries for 92 yards and had six receptions for 48 yards that season. Edmunds also had one interception on a fake punt against the Los Angeles Rams. His best performance came against the Indianapolis Colts when he had 12 carries for 73 yards. In 2018 he spent 12 weeks on the team's practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster, playing in four games, seeing action mostly on special teams.

Green signed with the Steelers shortly before the start of the 2021 training camp. He played in 15 games in 2020 for the Indianapolis Colts, starting one. Green was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the 91st overall player. He missed the majority of the season with a hip injury, activated late in the year but didn't play. He played a combined 18 games in 2016 and 2017, starting six. Green also spent time with the Saints, Broncos and Raiders, where he played in four games and started one for the silver and black. He has played in a total of 37 games, starting eight, in his six-year career.

