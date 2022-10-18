Transactions

Steelers sign two to practice squad

Oct 18, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed running back Jason Huntley and receiver Josh Malone to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Huntley was on the practice squad earlier this season after spending the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards, and one reception for no yards. In 2021 he had 13 carries for 51 yards. Huntley was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of New Mexico State.

Malone was last with Tennessee Titans, after signing with them in the 2022 offseason. Malone was a fourth-round selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played in 26 games, with seven starts, and has 11 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. He spent two seasons with the Bengals (2017-18) and also spent time with the New York Jets (2019-2020), and on the practice squads of the Denver Broncos (2021) and Green Bay Packers (2021).

The team also released safety Scott Nelson from the practice squad.

Steelers sign two to practice squad

