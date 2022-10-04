Steelers sign two to practice squad

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Ryan McCollum and defensive back Scott Nelson to the practice squad.

McCollum was with the Steelers during training camp and was on the practice squad the first three weeks of the season. He was originally claimed off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp. McCollum signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw playing time with the Lions, including starting one game.

Nelson originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Nelson was released by the Seahawks on the final roster cut before the start of the regular season and was re-signed to the practice squad for a short stint.

Nelson finished with 127 tackles, 81 solo stops, in 29 games at Wisconsin. He added 11 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and 19 passes defensed. In his senior season he set career highs with 60 tackles, 40 solo stops and tied his career-high with seven passes defensed.