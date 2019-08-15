Steelers sign two, release two

The Steelers are holding their final full practice of training camp on Thursday, but that doesn't mean the roster moves aren't continuing.

The team signed two players, tight end Micky Crum and linebacker Christian Kuntz ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field.

Crum, who played at the University of Louisville, had a tryout with the San Francisco 49ers during their 2019 rookie minicamp. While at Louisville he had 45 receptions for 493 yards and four touchdowns in 39 games. He had a career-high 22 receptions for 224 yards in 12 games as a redshirt senior.

Kuntz, who spent time with the Denver Broncos during the 2018 offseason, was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad at the end of the 2018 season and then signed a futures deal at the end of the year. The Pittsburgh native, who played at Chartiers Valley High School, played collegiately at Duquesne University. He finished with a school record 30.5 sacks, winning two Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards and is the only player in school history to earn All-American honors three times.