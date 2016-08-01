Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign two free agents

Aug 01, 2016 at 08:01 AM

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers signed undrafted rookie free agent running back Christian Powell and free agent center Valerian Ume-Ezeoke, the team announced today.

Powell, who played collegiately at Colorado from 2012-15, was a participant in the Steelers' rookie mini-camp before being released on May 9. He will wear No. 39.

Ume-Ezeoke was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, before being released prior the start of the regular season. Ume-Ezeoke also spent time on the Arizona Cardinals' roster this offseason. He will wear No. 61.

To make room for Powell and Ume-Ezeoke on the team's active roster, the Steelers Waived/Injured running back Brandon Johnson and center Quinton Schooley.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers add Roberson to practice squad

The Steelers added wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers filled their practice squad after added three more players

news

Steelers make practice squad additions

The Steelers added two more player to their practice squad on Friday

news

Steelers claim Jones off waivers

The Steelers claimed linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers from the Jaguars

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed two players to the 53-man roster, place two on the Reserve/Injured List, and signed three to the practice squad

news

Steelers add eight to practice squad

The team added eight players to their practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers make two trades; release five players

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, while also making two trades

news

Steelers make first round of roster moves

The Steelers made multiple moves on Tuesday morning as they work to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster

news

Steelers claim Riley off waivers

The Steelers claimed safety Elijah Riley off waivers from the Jets

news

Steelers reduce roster to 80 players

The Steelers released five players to get down to the mandatory 80-man roster

news

Steelers sign Ealy

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy

news

Steelers sign Borghi

The Steelers signed running back Max Borghi

Advertising