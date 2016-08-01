Steelers sign two free agents

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers signed undrafted rookie free agent running back Christian Powell and free agent center Valerian Ume-Ezeoke, the team announced today.

Powell, who played collegiately at Colorado from 2012-15, was a participant in the Steelers' rookie mini-camp before being released on May 9. He will wear No. 39.

Ume-Ezeoke was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, before being released prior the start of the regular season. Ume-Ezeoke also spent time on the Arizona Cardinals' roster this offseason. He will wear No. 61.