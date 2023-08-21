Transactions

Steelers sign two

Aug 21, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receiver Aron Cruickshank and linebacker Kuony Deng. In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured receivers Hakeem Butler and Cody White.

Cruickshank signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cruickshank played at Rutgers University where he pulled in 99 receptions for 868 yards and five touchdowns in 28 games. In 2022 he had 42 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns while earning All-Big Ten third team honors. He was also selected third team All-Big Ten as a return specialist. He also played two seasons at Wisconsin.

Deng was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad late in the 2022 season and signed a Reserve/Future contract after the season. He was released by the Bears during the preseason.

Deng played three seasons at the University of California where he recorded 154 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, three and a half sacks, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was a two-time team captain (2020-21) and was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2019 when he recorded 119 tackles and three sacks. Overall he had 229 tackles and 15.5 tackles for a loss during his time at California, as well as Independence Community College and Virginia Military Institute.

