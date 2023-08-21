Steelers sign two

The Steelers signed receiver Aron Cruickshank and linebacker Kuony Deng. In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured receivers Hakeem Butler and Cody White.

Cruickshank signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cruickshank played at Rutgers University where he pulled in 99 receptions for 868 yards and five touchdowns in 28 games. In 2022 he had 42 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns while earning All-Big Ten third team honors. He was also selected third team All-Big Ten as a return specialist. He also played two seasons at Wisconsin.

Deng was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad late in the 2022 season and signed a Reserve/Future contract after the season. He was released by the Bears during the preseason.