Steelers sign three to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Steelers signed three additional players to Reserve/Future contracts on Thursday, all of them who were on the practice squad in 2022.

Those signed include running back Anthony McFarland Jr., linebacker Chapelle Russell and defensive tackle Renell Wren.

McFarland spent the entire season on the practice squad and was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for the Falcons and Colts games. He had six carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 11 yards against the Colts in his only action of the season.

McFarland was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games, with no starts, over three seasons. He has 42 carries for 146 yards. He also has nine receptions for 76 yards.

Russell spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. He previously spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing in 16 games, starting one, and finishing the year with 14 tackles. He has played in a total of 27 games, with one start.

Russell was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 241st overall selected. He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Bucs practice squad and was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Jan. 11, 2021.

Wren was originally signed to the practice squad in Sept., spending all but one week on there in 2022. Wren was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for the team's Week 17 game against the Ravens and saw action, as well as the Week 18 game against the Browns although he did not play.