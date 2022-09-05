Transactions

Steelers sign three to practice squad

Sep 05, 2022 at 10:15 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers filled out their practice squad on Monday, signing three additional players.

Those signed include safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Delontae Scott.

Adams signed with the New York Giants during training camp, his second stint with the team. He was released as a part of the Giants cutting down to their 53-man roster. Adams has played in 86 games, starting 35. He has 175 tackles, including 141 solo stops, six tackles for a loss, seven interceptions, 23 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. Adams, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL and also had a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, played the last four seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a member of their Super Bowl LV team. He played in 57 games for Tampa, including 18 starts, and played in seven postseason games. Adams originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft. He played two seasons with the Giants, playing in 14 regular season games, including three starts. He also started the NFC Wild Card Game.

Jackson was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 offseason but was released on the final roster cut. Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 10 games his rookie season. He was traded to the New York Giants in 2021, spending time on their practice squad. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, playing in two games. He has played in 44 games with 15 starts and had 78 career tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Scott, who was released when the Steelers cut down to their 53-man roster, was originally signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2021 and spent time on the Active/Inactive roster as a game day call up last season and played in one game, against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. Scott was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played at SMU where he appeared in 40 games and had 97 tackles, 36 of them for a loss, with 18 sacks and five forced fumbles. In his senior season he had 10 of his 18 sacks as well as three forced fumbles.

