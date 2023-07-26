Steelers sign Porter Jr.

The Steelers signed rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the second-round selection from Penn State on the day they reported to training camp. The Steelers took Porter with the 32nd overall pick.
Porter made a name for himself with his aggressive style of play for the Nittany Lions. He was named second-team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp Football Foundation and CBS Sports in 2022. In addition, he was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and first-team Associated Press All-Big Ten. Porter was also the Nittany Lions Most Valuable Defensive Player.
"He is tall. He is strong. He is long," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "He gets his hands on receivers. He is a big target to throw over. That length is an issue. He has a big radius to get back to a ball he might look like he is out of position on.
"We know we wanted a young corner. He has a lot of great attributes. Size, length, competitive, tough. Really good. Really glad we were able to get him to come in and contribute to our team. We're looking forward to him coming in and competing, having an opportunity to help us win games this year.
"He is going to have every opportunity to get in there and show us what he can do."
He started 10 games at corner in 2022, finishing the year with 27 tackles, 21 of them solo stops, 11 passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He was named the Defensive Player of the Game by the team's coaching staff for his performance against Purdue (9/1) when he had a career-high six passes defensed and his first career fumble recovery. He also recorded a team-high eight tackles, all of them solo stops.
Porter is no stranger to the Steelers as he is the son of former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., who was drafted by the black and gold in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft and played for the team from 1999-2006.
"It's going to be my flavor to it," said Porter. "It's me. It's not him. He understands that."
Porter is from Pittsburgh and played two seasons at North Allegheny High School and two at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.