Steelers sign Pickett

"I think Kenny's understanding of the playbook early on, he knows everything," said receiver Chase Claypool. "There are even sometimes that I will be like, what do I have here because we have some new plays going in, and he will tell me right away."

Pickett credits the adjustment to working with veteran quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky, who have been there for the young signal caller.

"There are no better guys to learn from than the guys that are here, that have done it," said Pickett. "I'm trying to learn. I am asking Mitch and Mason as many questions as I can. Chris (Oladokun) and I are attached at the hip really all day. We're kind of going through it together and it's been fun.