Steelers sign Pickett

The Steelers signed rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh. With the signing of Pickett, the Steelers have now signed all of their 2022 draft picks.
Pickett finished his career as Pitt's all-time leading passer with 12,303 yards, one of the many school records he holds. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last year.
His senior season was one of his strongest, leading Pitt to an 11-2 record and the school's first ACC Championship.
Pickett was a fifth-year senior in 2021, deciding to come back for one more year, something that obviously paid off for him.
"I just think the experience of playing games and having starts under my belt, I think that really helps, seeing a lot of different defenses, playing a lot of different levels of competition," said Pickett. "I think it's just only going to help me at the next level."
Pickett has already made an impression on his teammates during minicamp and offseason workouts.
Take a look at Kenny Pickett's first photoshoot as a Pittsburgh Steeler
"I think Kenny's understanding of the playbook early on, he knows everything," said receiver Chase Claypool. "There are even sometimes that I will be like, what do I have here because we have some new plays going in, and he will tell me right away."
Pickett credits the adjustment to working with veteran quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky, who have been there for the young signal caller.
"There are no better guys to learn from than the guys that are here, that have done it," said Pickett. "I'm trying to learn. I am asking Mitch and Mason as many questions as I can. Chris (Oladokun) and I are attached at the hip really all day. We're kind of going through it together and it's been fun.
"It's just competing and trying to be as prepared as I can be. I am just enjoying it. I am learning and attacking each day. I think you guys make a bigger deal out of the competition than the players do. We compete every single day regardless. So, I'm just excited to be part of this team and compete."
Take a look at the best Polaroid photos of the Steelers' first-round pick Kenny Pickett after the 2022 NFL Draft