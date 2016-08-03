Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Phillips and White

Aug 03, 2016 at 07:35 AM

PITTSBURGH -The Steelers signed two players, TE Jake Phillipsand CB Kevin White, it was announced today.

Phillips, an undrafted rookie free agent out of UNLV, saw action in 50 games. He recorded 55 receptions for 536 yards with three receiving touchdowns throughout his college career. Phillips will wear No. 49.

White originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent out of TCU on May 6, 2015. He also spent time on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad during the 2015 season. He was released by the Cardinals on May 2, 2016. White will wear No. 38.

To make room for Phillips and White on the team's active roster, the Steelers Waived/Injured TE Mandel Dixonand WR Shakim Phillips.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

