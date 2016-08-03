Steelers sign Phillips and White

PITTSBURGH -The Steelers signed two players, TE Jake Phillipsand CB Kevin White, it was announced today.

Phillips, an undrafted rookie free agent out of UNLV, saw action in 50 games. He recorded 55 receptions for 536 yards with three receiving touchdowns throughout his college career. Phillips will wear No. 49.

White originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent out of TCU on May 6, 2015. He also spent time on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad during the 2015 season. He was released by the Cardinals on May 2, 2016. White will wear No. 38.