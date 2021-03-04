 Skip to main content
Steelers sign new contract with Roethlisberger for 2021 season

Mar 04, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021, it was announced Thursday.

"We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021," said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert. "We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same – to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal."

Roethlisberger, who has played in a Steelers record 233 games and started a record 231, came back strong in 2020 after missing the majority of the 2019 season with an elbow injury.

"It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization," said Roethlisberger, who will be entering his 18th season with the team. "I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go."

PHOTOS: Ben Roethlisberger 2020 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger from the 2020 season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers lost to Washington 17-23. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers lost to Washington 17-23. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks down the line of scrimmage during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 27-3. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks down the line of scrimmage during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 27-3. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Texans 28-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Texans 28-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, NJ. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs the ball during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, NJ. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Texans 28-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Texans 28-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Texans 28-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Texans 28-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys 24-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys 24-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 38-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 38-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 19-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 19-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 38-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 38-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 26-15. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Buffalo, NY. The Bills defeated the Steelers 26-15. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, NJ. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, NJ. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Colts 28-24. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Colts 28-24. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. The Steelers beat the Jaguars 27-3. (James Gilbert / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. The Steelers beat the Jaguars 27-3. (James Gilbert / Pittsburgh Steelers)

James Gilbert/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 19-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Ravens 19-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 38-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Browns 38-7. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 19-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Ravens 19-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Dallas, TX. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 24-19. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 31

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Bengals 36-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
He completed 399 of 608 passes in 2020, tied for the second-most pass attempts in his career, for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns, second-most in his career, 10 interceptions and a career-low 13 sacks (not counting 2019 when he played in only two games).

For his career, Roethlisberger has completed 5,050 of 7,838 passes (64.4%) for 60,348 yards (seventh most in NFL history), 396 touchdowns and a 94.0 quarterback rating. In 14 of his 17 seasons he has thrown for at least 3,000 yards, including doing it 13 straight seasons from 2006-18, interrupted only by his injury in 2019 that forced him to miss the majority of the season. He also threw for at least 3,500 yards in six consecutive seasons, the longest streak in team history.

The Steelers records he holds are numerous and include the following career records: passing TDs (396), passing TDs of at least 60 yards (22), passing yards (60,348), passer rating (94.0), completions (5,050), pass attempts (7,838), completion percentage (64.4), yards per attempt (7.7), 300-yard passing games (66) and 3,000-yard passing seasons (14).

With Roethlisberger at quarterback, the Steelers have 11 postseason berths, won eight AFC North Championships, appeared in five AFC Championship games and three Super Bowls, winning two of them. Roethlisberger, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, became the youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl when the team won Super Bowl XL, when he was 23, and the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a second Super Bowl when the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII.

