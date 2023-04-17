Steelers sign Muse; claim Mann

The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Tanner Muse to a one-year contract and claimed punter Braden Mann off waivers from the New York Jets.
Muse was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 100th pick overall. His rookie season was spent on the Reserve/Injured List due to a toe injury, and the Raiders released him heading into the 2021 season without him ever playing in a regular season game for them.
Muse was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad just days after he was released by the Raiders. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the practice squad and was twice a game day activation and then signed to the active roster in mid-December, playing in six total games.
Muse was released by the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season, but immediately re-signed to the practice squad before the season kicked off. He was activated from the practice squad for the season-opener and then signed to the 53-man roster the following day. Muse played in 17 games in 2022, starting one.
Muse has played in 23 career games, starting one, and has nine tackles, five solo stops, and one pass defense. He also has 11 tackles, including eight solo stops, on special teams.
He played collegiately at Clemson where he played in 59 games, starting 39 at safety and was a two-time National Champion. He finished with 192 tackles, 105 of them solo hits, seven interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown, four sacks, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
Steelers signed LB Tanner Muse on a one-year contract
Mann, who is entering his fourth season, was originally drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has played in 43 career games, including all 17 in 2022. He was recently released by the Jets and awarded to the Steelers on waivers.
He has 206 career punts for 9,362 yards, a 45.5-yard average and a 39.8-yard net average over three seasons. He has hit 60 of his punts inside the 20-yard line, 14 touchbacks, 42 fair catches, two returned for a touchdown and one blocked.
Last season he punted 83 times in 17 games for a 46.9-yard average and 27 punts were inside the 20-yard line.
As a rookie in 2020 he led the NFL in punts with 82 and punting yards with 3,598.
Mann played at Texas A&M where he won the Ray Guy Award in 2018, presented to the nation's top punter. He also won the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year.