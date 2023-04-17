Steelers sign Muse; claim Mann

The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Tanner Muse to a one-year contract and claimed punter Braden Mann off waivers from the New York Jets.

Muse was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 100th pick overall. His rookie season was spent on the Reserve/Injured List due to a toe injury, and the Raiders released him heading into the 2021 season without him ever playing in a regular season game for them.

Muse was signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad just days after he was released by the Raiders. He spent the majority of the 2021 season on the practice squad and was twice a game day activation and then signed to the active roster in mid-December, playing in six total games.

Muse was released by the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season, but immediately re-signed to the practice squad before the season kicked off. He was activated from the practice squad for the season-opener and then signed to the 53-man roster the following day. Muse played in 17 games in 2022, starting one.

Muse has played in 23 career games, starting one, and has nine tackles, five solo stops, and one pass defense. He also has 11 tackles, including eight solo stops, on special teams.