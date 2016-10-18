Steelers sign Mihalik to Active Roster

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers signed offensive tackle Brian Mihalik to the team's active roster and signed cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz to the team's practice squad, it was announced today.

Mihalik was signed by the Steelers off of the Detroit Lions' practice squad. He spent the 2016 offseason and a part of the Steelers' 2016 training camp with the team.

Shabazz was released by the Steelers on October 15, 2016. He spent the first four weeks of the 2016 season on the Steelers' practice squad, and he made his NFL debut Week 5 vs. the Jets.