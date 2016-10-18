Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Mihalik to Active Roster

Oct 18, 2016 at 02:27 AM

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers signed offensive tackle Brian Mihalik to the team's active roster and signed cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz to the team's practice squad, it was announced today.

Mihalik was signed by the Steelers off of the Detroit Lions' practice squad. He spent the 2016 offseason and a part of the Steelers' 2016 training camp with the team.

Shabazz was released by the Steelers on October 15, 2016. He spent the first four weeks of the 2016 season on the Steelers' practice squad, and he made his NFL debut Week 5 vs. the Jets.

To make room for Mihalik on the active roster, the Steelers released offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Miller signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed Anthony Miller to a one-year contract

news

Steelers sign three to Reserve/Future Contracts

The team signed three who were on the practice squad in 2022

news

Steelers sign four to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed four more players to Reserve/Future contracts on Wednesday

news

Steelers sign 10 to Reserve/Future contracts

The team signed 10 players who spent time on the practice squad in 2022

news

Wren elevated for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated Renell Wren to the Active/Inactive Roster

news

Wren elevated for Sunday night's game

Renell Wren was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers promoted safety Elijah Riley to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make roster moves

Jonathan Marshall was signed to the 53-man roster and Chris Wormley placed on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Boswell activated to 53-man roster

The Steelers activated Chris Boswell to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed Emeke Egbule to the practice squad

news

Steelers make roster moves

DeMarvin Leal was activated to the 53-man roster and Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on the Reserve/Injured List

Advertising