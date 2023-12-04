Steelers sign McSorley to practice squad

The Steelers signed quarterback Trace McSorley to the practice squad today and released receiver Jacob Copeland.

McSorley, who played at Penn State, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Ravens roster and practice squad in 2019 and 2020 and part of 2021, appearing in just three games with Baltimore.

McSorley was signed off the Ravens practice squad by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2021 season but didn't see any game action.

In 2022 he appeared in six games, making his first NFL start in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 217 yards and no touchdowns.

He has also spent time with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.