Steelers Sign Matt Spaeth

Mar 18, 2013 at 06:48 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed tight end Matt Spaethto a two-year contract, the team announced today.

Spaeth was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (77th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Steelers (2007-10), Spaeth spent the past two years with the Chicago Bears (2011-12). For his career, Spaeth has started 56-of-91 games played during the regular season, recording 49 receptions for 353 yards and eight touchdowns. Spaeth has been a part of three playoff teams, starting six-of-seven games played with three receptions for 22 yards.

