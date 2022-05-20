Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Leal

May 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal, the third-round pick from Texas A & M.

"Really like him as a football player," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. "Really versatile. Plays multiple positions across the line. We think he has an opportunity to be a good player for us. He offers us some versatility. Has the frame to get a little bit bigger. He does some things pass rush wise, run game wise, that we really like and we value here.

""He has some flexibility. If you are playing base defense, you can look at him as an end. When you are playing your nickel defense you may look at him at a different position. That is all to be determined as we get moving."

Leal started 12 games in 2021, finishing with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories.

"I bring youth, confidence, I'm extremely disruptive and I'm smart on the field," said Leal. "I am intelligent when it comes to what I see, my instincts and following those, so I feel like that's something to bring to the table."

That intelligence is something he prides himself on, someone who loves watching film and getting in the playbook to continue to learn as much as he can.

"I like watching the little things that people do and how consistent they are," said Leal. "With film, you can slow it down, you can speed it up, you can look at so many different ways and different angles."

